General Staff: Russia has lost 306,860 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 306,860 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 7.

This number includes 890 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,293 tanks, 9,974 armored fighting vehicles, 9,767 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,410 artillery systems, 869 multiple launch rocket systems, 570 air defense systems, 322 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,557 drones, and 20 boats.