General Staff: Russia has lost 306,860 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 7, 2023 8:07 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian marines of the 35th Brigade fire a 120mm mortar towards Russian positions in the recently liberated village of Storozheve, Donetsk Oblast, on June 21, 2023. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 306,860 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 7.

This number includes 890 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,293 tanks, 9,974 armored fighting vehicles, 9,767 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,410 artillery systems, 869 multiple launch rocket systems, 570 air defense systems, 322 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,557 drones, and 20 boats.

Ukraine war latest: 128th brigade says Russian strike killed 19 of its soldiers; Attack on Odesa injures 8
Key developments on Nov. 6: * Ukraine’s 128th brigade confirms 19 of its soldiers were killed in Russian strike * Drone strikes damage Odesa port infrastructure, six architectural sites, injures 8; Kherson Oblast attacked with ‘record high’ number of aerial bombs * Navy reports Russian ship da…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
