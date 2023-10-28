General Staff: Russia has lost 298,420 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 28 that Russia has lost 298,420 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 740 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,167 tanks, 9,749 armored fighting vehicles, 9,524 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,180 artillery systems, 834 multiple launch rocket systems, 558 air defense systems, 320 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,390 drones, and 20 boats.