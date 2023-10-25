General Staff: Russia has lost 296,310 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 25 that Russia has lost 296,310 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 800 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,112 tanks, 9,697 armored fighting vehicles, 9,474 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,125 artillery systems, 833 multiple launch rocket systems, 554 air defense systems, 320 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,372 drones, and 20 boats.