General Staff: Russia has lost 292,850 troops in Ukraine

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 21 that Russia had lost 292,850 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

This number includes 790 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,063 tanks, 9,612 armored fighting vehicles, 9,391 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,017 artillery systems, 822 multiple launch rocket systems, 548 air defense systems, 320 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,330 drones, 20 ships and boats, and one submarine.