General Staff: Russia has lost 283,900 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 11 that Russia had lost 283,900 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 820 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,863 tanks, 9,220 armored fighting vehicles, 9,145 vehicles and fuel tanks, 6,731 artillery systems, 809 multiple launch rocket systems, 545 air defense systems, 316 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 5,226 drones, and 20 boats.