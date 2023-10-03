General Staff: Russia has lost 279,440 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 3 that Russia had lost 279,440 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

This number includes 360 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,732 tanks, 9,008 armored fighting vehicles, 8,932 vehicles and fuel tanks, 6,565 artillery systems, 801 multiple launch rocket systems, 540 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 5,080 drones, 20 boats, and one submrine.