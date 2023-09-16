General Staff: Russia has lost 271,790 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 16 that Russia had lost 271,790 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 350 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,616 tanks, 8,824 armored fighting vehicles, 8,525 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,988 artillery systems, 774 multiple launch rocket systems, 521 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,738 drones, and 20 warships or boats.