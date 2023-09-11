General Staff: Russia has lost 269,210 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 11 that Russia had lost 269,210 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 580 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,560 tanks, 8,767 armored fighting vehicles, 8,370 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,839 artillery systems, 760 multiple launch rocket systems, 512 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,628 drones, and 19 boats.