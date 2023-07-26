General Staff: Russia has lost 243,680 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 25 that Russia has lost 243,680 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 460 casualties suffered by Russian forces over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,177 tanks, 8,136 armored fighting vehicles, 7,211 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,727 artillery systems, 698 multiple launch rocket systems, 457 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 311 helicopters, 3,993 drones, and 18 boats.