General Staff: Russia has lost 237,180 troops in Ukraine

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 15 that Russia has lost 237,180 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in February 2022, with an estimated 590 casualties on July 14.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,102 tanks, 8,019 armored fighting vehicles, 7,036 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,463 artillery systems, 680 multiple launch rocket systems, 425 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 310 helicopters, 3807 drones, and 18 boats.