General Staff: Russia has lost 236,590 troops in Ukraine

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 14 that Russia had lost 236,590 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 550 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,097 tanks, 8,008 armored fighting vehicles, 7,019 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,449 artillery systems, 680 multiple launch rocket systems, 423 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 310 helicopters, 3,783 drones, and 18 boats.