General Staff: Russia has lost 235,020 troops in Ukraine

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 11 that Russia had lost 235,020 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 540 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,089 tanks, 7,983 armored fighting vehicles, 6,966 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,385 artillery systems, 672 multiple launch rocket systems, 414 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 310 helicopters, 3,693 drones, and 18 boats.