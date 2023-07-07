General Staff: Russia has lost 232,810 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 7 that Russia had lost 232,810 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 510 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,070 tanks, 7,944 armored fighting vehicles, 6,898 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,330 artillery systems, 658 multiple launch rocket systems, 408 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 309 helicopters, 3,652 drones, and 18 boats.