General Staff: Russia has lost 228,340 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 30 that Russia had lost 228,340 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 560 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,041 tanks, 7,863 armored fighting vehicles, 6,785 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,127 artillery systems, 630 multiple launch rocket systems, 389 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 308 helicopters, 3,519 drones, and 18 boats.