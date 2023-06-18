General Staff: Russia has lost 219,820 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia had lost 219,820 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in late February last year, with an estimated 650 casualties over June 17, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 18.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,984 tanks, 7,729 armored fighting vehicles, 6,571 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,847 artillery systems, 610 multiple launch rocket systems, 364 air defense systems, 314 airplanes, 304 helicopters, 3,371 drones, and 18 boats.