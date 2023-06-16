General Staff: Russia has lost 218,500 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 16 that Russia had lost 218,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 590 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,965 tanks, 7,683 armored fighting vehicles, 6,519 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,812 artillery systems, 606 multiple launch rocket systems, 364 air defense systems, 314 airplanes, 301 helicopters, 3,357 drones, and 18 boats.