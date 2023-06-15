General Staff: Russia has lost 217,910 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 15 that Russia had lost 217,910 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 580 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,955 tanks, 7,667 armored fighting vehicles, 6,506 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,793 artillery systems, 604 multiple launch rocket systems, 364 air defense systems, 314 airplanes, 301 helicopters, 3,333 drones, and 18 boats.