General Staff: Russia has lost 212,760 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 8 that Russia had lost 212,760 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 730 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,891 tanks, 7,576 armored fighting vehicles, 6,384 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,668 artillery systems, 595 multiple launch rocket systems, 355 air defense systems, 314 airplanes, 299 helicopters, 3,234 drones, and 18 boats.