General Staff: Russia has lost 207,030 troops in Ukraine

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 29 that Russia has lost 207,030 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 430 casualties on May 28.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,801 tanks, 7,467 armored fighting vehicles, 6,207 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,435 artillery systems, 575 multiple launch rocket systems, 331 air defense systems, 313 airplanes, 298 helicopters, 3,054 drones, and 18 boats.