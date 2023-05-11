General Staff: Russia has lost 196,920 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 11 that Russia had lost 196,920 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 610 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,740 tanks, 7,287 armored fighting vehicles, 5,984 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,053 artillery systems, 557 multiple launch rocket systems, 310 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 294 helicopters, 2,627 drones, and 18 boats.