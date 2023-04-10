General Staff: Russia has lost 178,820 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 10 that Russia had lost 178,820 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 670 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,637 tanks, 7,028 armored fighting vehicles, 5,607 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,750 artillery systems, 534 multiple launch rocket systems, 282 air defense systems, 307 airplanes, 292 helicopters, 2,323 drones, and 18 boats.