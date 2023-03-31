General Staff: Russia has lost 173,360 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 31 that Russia had lost 173,360 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 460 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,615 tanks, 6,977 armored fighting vehicles, 5,521 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,675 artillery systems, 526 multiple launch rocket systems, 278 air defense systems, 306 airplanes, 291 helicopters, 2,248 drones, and 18 boats.