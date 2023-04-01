General Staff: Russia has lost 173,990 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 1 that Russia had lost 173,990 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 630 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,616 tanks, 6,981 armored fighting vehicles, 5,528 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,683 artillery systems, 527 multiple launch rocket systems, 279 air defense systems, 306 airplanes, 291 helicopters, 2,248 drones, and 18 boats.