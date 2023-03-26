General Staff: Russia has lost 170,550 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on March 26 that Russia had lost 170,550 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

The military said that Russian forces suffered 660 casualties just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,595 tanks, 6,947 armored fighting vehicles, 5,486 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,631 artillery systems, 522 multiple launch rocket systems, 277 air defense systems, 305 airplanes, 291 helicopters, 2,216 drones, and 18 boats.