General Staff: Russia has lost 164,200 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 18 that Russia had lost 164,200 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 880 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia also lost 3,511 tanks, 6,830 armored fighting vehicles, 5,404 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,560 artillery systems, 506 multiple launch rocket systems, 265 air defense systems, 305 airplanes, 290 helicopters, 2,159 drones, and 18 boats.

