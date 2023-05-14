General Staff: Russia has lost 198,880 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 14 that Russia had lost 198,880 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 620 casualties on May 13.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,756 tanks, 7,325 armored fighting vehicles, 6,018 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,116 artillery systems, 562 multiple launch rocket systems, 314 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 294 helicopters, 2,696 drones, and 18 boats.