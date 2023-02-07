Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Russia has lost 133,190 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 7, 2023 9:20 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Feb. 7 that Russia had lost 133,190 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces lost 1,030 of its members in the war against Ukraine, according to the report.

Russia has also lost 3,245 tanks, 6,443 armored fighting vehicles, 5,107 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,232 artillery systems, 461 multiple launch rocket systems, 227 air defense systems, 294 airplanes, 284 helicopters, 1,958 drones, and 18 boats, according to the General Staff.

The report comes amid intensified fighting in the east of Ukraine, where Russia is preparing a new major offensive, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine war latest: Intelligence claims Russia likely to mobilize up to 500,000 troops to run offensive in spring-summer
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
