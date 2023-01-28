General Staff: Russia has lost 125,510 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Jan. 28 that Russia had lost 125,510 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. An estimated 800 Russian troops were lost over the last 24 hours on Jan. 27.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,189 tanks, 6,344 armored fighting vehicles, 5,027 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,188 artillery systems, 453 multiple launch rocket systems, 221 air defense systems, 293 airplanes, 284 helicopters, 1,947 drones, and 18 boats.