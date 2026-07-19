General Staff: Russia has lost 1,428,930 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,428,930 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on July 19.

The number includes 1,520 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 12,156 tanks, 24,963 armored combat vehicles, 122,289 vehicles and fuel tanks, 46,261 artillery systems, 1,950 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,505 air defense systems, 438 aircraft, 354 helicopters, 416,656 drones, 1,956 ground robotics systems, 34 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.



Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).