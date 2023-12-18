Skip to content
General Staff confirms recording devices discovered in offices used by Zaluzhnyi, staff

by Nate Ostiller December 18, 2023
Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi at the funeral of a Ukrainian soldier in early March 2023 in Kyiv. (Yurii Stefanyak/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Recording devices were found in offices used by Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi and his staff, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 18.

The statement confirmed earlier reports that recording devices had been detected.

Ukrainska Pravda wrote on Dec. 17, citing sources in law enforcement, that a recording device was found in Zaluzhnyi's new office. The news outlet reported that similar devices were found in the offices of several of his employees.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, these devices were uncovered during a routine inspection of new premises intended for use by the commander-in-chief.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) commented on the news on Dec. 17, saying, "The equipment was not found directly in Zaluzhnyi's office but in one of the rooms that could be potentially used by him for work in the future."

The SBU said preliminary information indicated that the device was inactive and added that it had begun a criminal investigation into the matter.

