Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Iranian drone instructors arrive in Luhansk

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 17, 2023 2:43 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A group of Iranian military instructors has arrived in the occupied city of Luhansk to train Russian troops on the use of Shahed drones, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Feb. 17.

Earlier, Iranian instructors were spotted in Russian-occupied territories of Kherson Oblast, Crimea, and Belarus.

According to Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Southern Operational Command, Russia is moving its training points to safer places.

"They (Russians) fear that these bases will be destroyed and no longer place them in our area of responsibility. In particular, because we are literally on the threshold of receiving long-range weapons," Humeniuk said on national TV.

Humeniuk added that "stormy weather and powerful sea winds" could also have influenced Russia's decision to move its drone training points to the eastern city of Luhansk, located just near the Ukrainian-Russian border.

Humeniuk didn't rule out that drone flight routes would change as Russian troops may start launching them to strike Ukrainian targets from the occupied territories in the east.

In November last year, Ukraine's military killed Iranian instructors training Russian forces to operate kamikaze drones in occupied Crimea, according to National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov.

Russia has been using Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine since September, launching attacks against civilians and destroying energy facilities across the country.

Guardian: Iran smuggles long-range combat drones to Russia for war against Ukraine.
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.