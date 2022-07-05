General Staff: Conscripts, reservists cannot leave city of residence without permission from military enlistment office.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on July 5 that all people subject to military service, conscripts, and reservists would have to obtain permission from the local military registration and enlistment office in order to leave their place of residence (administrative boundaries of the city or village). The permit would be issued from 30 days up to a year. The General Staff added that the measure needed to streamline the accounting of displaced persons and is regulated by the "On military duty and military service" law from 1992. The statement came as unexpected, as no limitations like that have been in force before.