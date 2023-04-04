General Staff: Russia has lost 175,690 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 4 that Russia had lost 175,690 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 530 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia also lost 3,627 tanks, 6,999 armored fighting vehicles, 5,562 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,697 artillery systems, 528 multiple launch rocket systems, 280 air defense systems, 306 airplanes, 291 helicopters, 2,277 drones, and 18 boats.