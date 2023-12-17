Skip to content
General Staff: 928 mines neutralized in 3 oblasts over past week

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 17, 2023 3:52 PM 2 min read
This photograph shows a warning sign which reads "Dangerous! Mines!" placed near destroyed houses during a demining operation in Hrakove village, Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast, on April 18, 2023. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
The State Special Transport Service's demining units discovered, confiscated, and neutralized 928 mines across three oblasts over the past week, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 17.

According to the General Staff, 650 mines were neutralized in Kharkiv Oblast, 169 in Kherson Oblast, and 109 in Mykolaiv Oblast.

The demining efforts of the past week cleared nearly 1,400 hectares of land in Kherson Oblast, 34 hectares in Mykolaiv Oblast, and almost 11 hectares in Kharkiv Oblast.

Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, the demining units of the State Special Transport Service have discovered, confiscated, and neutralized 91,603 mines near water areas, roads, railway tracks, power lines, and gas pipelines.

In early October, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that around 6 million people are threatened by mines in Ukraine, and thousands may be killed or injured unless appropriate steps are taken.

Mines have already killed two hundred and fifty people, and over 500 have been injured, the prime minister added.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in early March that nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory had been mined since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Clearing the land will be a massive and years-long undertaking.

Russia is covering Ukraine with landmines. Clearing them will be extremely difficult
In March 2022 right after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, a cell phone video apparently taken by a Russian soldier captured two “Zemledeliye” mobile mine-laying systems thought to be stationed in Kharkiv Oblast. Positioned against a drab backdrop of what was once farmland, the “Zemledeli…
The Kyiv IndependentRich Wordsworth
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:48 PM

Shmyhal to meet Slovak PM to discuss EU aid.

Kyiv wants to "discuss all the urgent issues and remove possible obstacles to the implementation of the Ukraine Facility" at the meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.
12:07 PM

1 killed, 2 injured in Russian shelling of Kupiansk.

Russian forces struck the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of Jan. 18, hitting a multi-story building, killing one person, and injuring the other two, oblast governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.
