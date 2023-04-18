General Staff: Russia has lost 183,130 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 18 that Russia has lost 183,130 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 470 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,661 tanks, 7,098 armored fighting vehicles, 5,676 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,810 artillery systems, 538 multiple launch rocket systems, 285 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 293 helicopters, 2,353 drones, and 18 boats.