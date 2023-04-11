General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel over 50 Russian attacks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops are reportedly concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian troops repelled 52 Russian attacks in those directions on April 10, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia has launched seven missiles, four of which were used to attack the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast. The Ukrainian military also recorded 39 airstrikes and at least 47 MLRS attacks targeting Ukraine's military positions as well as civilian infrastructure.

Ukrainian air defense downed a Russian Mi-24 helicopter, and nine drones. The Kyiv Independent was unable to independently verify those numbers at the time of publication.

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted eight strikes on a concentration of Russian troops and equipment on April 10 and hit an anti-aircraft missile system

During the same reporting period, Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces hit one more concentration of Russian troops, as well as an ammunition depot.

The General Staff warns that the threat of Russia's air and missile strikes remains high throughout Ukraine.