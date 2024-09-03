The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russian losses, Russia, Ukraine, Russian military, War
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 618,960 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 3, 2024 8:16 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian troops fire at Russian positions near the city of Bakhmut on Aug. 14, 2023 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Roman Chop/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 618,960 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sep. 3.

This number includes 1,360 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,611 tanks, 16,821 armored fighting vehicles, 23,972 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,664 artillery systems, 1,177 multiple launch rocket systems, 940 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,573 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Undistracted by Kursk offensive, Russia cuts deeper toward Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
As the world watched Ukraine’s stunning cross-border offensive into Kursk Oblast, celebrating an unexpected blow to Moscow, Russian forces advanced with alarming speed in Ukraine’s east. One month later, new front lines in the Russian border region formed in the wake of the Kursk incursion have beg…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
4:53 PM  (Updated: )

Russian guided bomb attack on Kharkiv injures at least 13.

The residential area in the city's Kyivskyi district came under the attack, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. According to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, the territory of one of Kharkiv's higher education institutions was hit in another strike.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.