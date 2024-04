This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov has been appointed as a new commander of the Southern Operational Command's forces, the command said on April 16.

Shapovalov is replacing the command's previous chief, Andrii Kovalchuk, who was appointed as the head of the Odesa Military Academy last week.