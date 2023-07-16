Update: 1 killed, 3 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have attacked Kharkiv with two S-300 missiles, killing one civilian and injuring three others, the General Prosecutor’s Office reported on July 16.

Russian forces launched missiles from Russia's neighboring Belgorod region, according to the report.

However, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that at least seven people had been injured.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that three civilians had been hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

Soviet-made S-300 missile systems, initially designed for air defense, have been repurposed by Russia to attack land targets in Ukraine.

The repurposed air defense missiles are known for their inaccuracy and have become Russia's weapon of choice for attacks against the cities.

The prosecutors opened an investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war.