Gazprom declines to buy additional capacity through Ukraine again

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian state-owned gas export monopoly did not purchase any additional transit capacity through Ukraine for December on top of its contractually agreed minimum volume. The decision caused European gas futures to spike by over 5%.

Gazprom is contractually obliged to pay Ukraine for the transit of 109 million cubic meters per day, but throughout October it was only sending an average of 86 million per day while decreasing overall gas supplies to Europe.