Gas pipeline damaged in missile attack on occupied Luhansk

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

An overnight missile attack on occupied Luhansk Oblast has damaged a gas pipeline in Pervomaisk, occupation authorities reported on May 30.

Moscow-installed head of Pervomaisk, Serhiy Kolyagin, wrote on Telegram that the two shelling attacks were "carried out presumably by HIMARS rockets."

Kolyagin confirmed that emergency services extinguished the fire caused by the missile strike and that the pipeline was shut off.

No casualties were reported, and information on infrastructure damages is still being clarified.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify all the claims. The Ukrainian military has not yet commented on the reports.

Russia has occupied Luhansk and a significant part of the region since the start of its war in 2014.