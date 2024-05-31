Skip to content
Gas, Luhansk, Luhansk Oblast, Occupied territories
Gas pipeline damaged in missile attack on occupied Luhansk

by Dmytro Basmat and Sonya Bandouil May 31, 2024 5:10 AM 1 min read
A view of occupied Luhansk after an alleged attack on May 27, 2024. (Artem Lysohor/Telegram)
An overnight missile attack on occupied Luhansk Oblast has damaged a gas pipeline in Pervomaisk, occupation authorities reported on May 30.

Moscow-installed head of Pervomaisk, Serhiy Kolyagin, wrote on Telegram that the two shelling attacks were "carried out presumably by HIMARS rockets."

Kolyagin confirmed that emergency services extinguished the fire caused by the missile strike and that the pipeline was shut off.

No casualties were reported, and information on infrastructure damages is still being clarified.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify all the claims. The Ukrainian military has not yet commented on the reports.

Russia has occupied Luhansk and a significant part of the region since the start of its war in 2014.

Oil depot fire, casualties reported in Russia’s Krasnador Krai following drone strike
A fire broke out at Port Kavkaz in Russia’s Krasnador Krai overnight following a drone strike in the early hours of May 31, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind reporte
Dmytro Basmat, Sonya Bandouil
