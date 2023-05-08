Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

FT: EU plans to sanction Chinese companies aiding Russia’s war

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 8, 2023 4:04 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

For the first time since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, the European Commission has proposed sanctions against Chinese businesses supporting Moscow’s war efforts, the Financial Times reported on May 8.

A new sanctions list, which will be discussed by EU member states this week, includes seven Chinese companies accused of supplying Russia with equipment that can be used in weapons.

Among them are two companies from mainland China (3HC Semiconductors and King-Pai Technology) and two from Hong Kong (Sinno Electronics and Sigma Technology) that the U.S. sanctioned earlier.

According to the European Commission, cited by the FT, these companies are helping Russia circumvent Western sanctions and continue its war against Ukraine.

3HC, which produces computer circuits, is accused of “attempting to evade export controls and acquiring or attempting to acquire US-origin items in support of Russia’s military and/or defense industrial base.” Meanwhile, King-Pai supplies Russia with microelectronics that can be used for cruise missile guidance systems, the U.S. Treasury previously wrote.

Brussels also offers to introduce sanctions against some Iranian companies engaged in the production and supply of drones to Russia, which it uses to attack Ukraine, the publication added.

If approved by all 27 EU member states, these measures will be part of the bloc’s 11th sanctions package imposed on Russia and its allies over the all-out invasion of Ukraine that started in February last year.

Reuters: Ukraine allegedly finding more Chinese components in Russian weapons
Ukraine has allegedly been finding an increasing number of components originating from China in Russian weapons recovered on the battlefield, Reuters reported on April 14.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.