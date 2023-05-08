FT: EU plans to sanction Chinese companies aiding Russia’s war

This audio is created with AI assistance

For the first time since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, the European Commission has proposed sanctions against Chinese businesses supporting Moscow’s war efforts, the Financial Times reported on May 8.

A new sanctions list, which will be discussed by EU member states this week, includes seven Chinese companies accused of supplying Russia with equipment that can be used in weapons.

Among them are two companies from mainland China (3HC Semiconductors and King-Pai Technology) and two from Hong Kong (Sinno Electronics and Sigma Technology) that the U.S. sanctioned earlier.

According to the European Commission, cited by the FT, these companies are helping Russia circumvent Western sanctions and continue its war against Ukraine.

3HC, which produces computer circuits, is accused of “attempting to evade export controls and acquiring or attempting to acquire US-origin items in support of Russia’s military and/or defense industrial base.” Meanwhile, King-Pai supplies Russia with microelectronics that can be used for cruise missile guidance systems, the U.S. Treasury previously wrote.

Brussels also offers to introduce sanctions against some Iranian companies engaged in the production and supply of drones to Russia, which it uses to attack Ukraine, the publication added.

If approved by all 27 EU member states, these measures will be part of the bloc’s 11th sanctions package imposed on Russia and its allies over the all-out invasion of Ukraine that started in February last year.