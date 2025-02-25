The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

France could send nuclear-armed jets to Germany, Telegraph reports

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 25, 2025 4:05 PM 2 min read
French Rafale fighter jets sit on the main deck of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, during its anchor at the Mormugao Port, in Goa on January 4, 2025 (Punit Paranjpe / AFP) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

France could deploy jet fighters equipped with nuclear weapons to Germany to send a "strong message" to Russia, the Telegraph reported on Feb. 24.

The proposal comes as the U.S. shifts away from Europe and Ukraine, sending clear signals that the continent won’t be able to rely on Washington for its security in the future.

A French official speaking to the Telegraph said deploying fighter jets to Germany "should not be difficult and would send a strong message," and would also pressure U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer to make a similar move.

France is thought to have 300 nuclear weapons in its' 'force de dissuasion' program, with both sea and air-based launch systems.

Meanwhile, the U.K.'s Trident nuclear deterrent comprises four Vanguard-class submarines, each capable of carrying up to 16 warheads.

The Telegraph report came on the same day that French President Emmanuel Macron met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House where they discussed the future of support for Ukraine and possible peace negotiations.

At a press conference after the pair met, Macron said that Europe needs U.S. support in any peace agreement "because this is part of the credibility of security guarantees," but he also urged Europeans to take greater responsibility for safeguarding the continent.

Before he met Trump, Macron talked to Friedrich Merz, who is expected to be Germany's next chancellor. Merz has also called on Britain and France to extend their nuclear protection as he seeks "independence" for Europe from the U.S.

"If those who really do not just make 'America first,' but almost 'America alone' their motto prevail, then it will be difficult," he said on Feb. 24.

"But I remain hopeful that we will succeed in maintaining the transatlantic relationship," he added.

2:36 PM  (Updated: )

Updated: Boris Johnson backs Trump's deal on Ukraine's natural resources.

"The deal should be signed," Boris Johnson said, speaking at the YES conference event held in Kyiv by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation on Feb. 24, the third anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion. "It commits the U.S. to a free and sovereign Ukraine. A continued American support is well worth the price for Ukraine."
11:54 PM

Trump refuses to label Putin a dictator.

"I don't use those words lightly... I think we're going to see how it all works out," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 24 when asked if he would call Vladimir Putin a dictator the same way he labeled President Volodymyr Zelensky.
