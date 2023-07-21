Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

France says China is supplying Russia with non-lethal military aid

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 21, 2023 8:41 AM 2 min read
Russian helmets seen at the entrance to Kherson International Airport. Though the Ukraine Armed Forces pushed Russian troops out of the city, prompting scenes of jubilation during the liberation in mid-November, Russian forces retreated only across the Dnipro River and continue to shell and rocket Kherson daily. (Photo by Aziz Karimov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

China is supplying Russia with non-lethal military aid like helmets, armor, and dual-use technologies, CNN reported on July 21, citing French officials.

Emmanuel Bonne, an adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron, told CNN that Beijing is "delivering massively military capacities to Russia."

When asked whether there is evidence of China supplying Moscow militarily, Bonne said that "there are indications that they are doing things we would prefer them not to do."

The official stressed that the West wants China to abstain from involving itself in the war and to avoid delivering weapons or supporting Russia economically.

"We need them to understand that Ukraine is a conflict of global magnitude and that we cannot offer Ukraine to lose for reasons of principle, but also for reasons which are very operational," Bonne told CNN.

"And what is at stake for us in Ukraine is much more than, you know, Ukraine sovereignty. It's very much about the stability of the world."

In February, Antony Blinken said Washington has concerns that Beijing is considering supplying Moscow with weapons.

On Feb. 4, the Wall Street Journal reported that China had provided Russia's army with military equipment despite the existing sanctions regime. Chinese state-owned companies provided Moscow with navigation equipment, jamming technology, and fighter-jet parts, customs records show.

CIA Director Bill Burns also stated China is considering supplying Russia with arms, including lethal ones.

In April, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang denied his country selling weaponry to either side of the Russia-Ukraine war.

New US sanctions target Russian mining corporations, suppliers helping Russia evade restrictions
The U.S. government announced a new sweeping set of sanctions on July 20, which aims to target Russia’s war effort. Russian officials and industries, individuals linked to Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, and Kyrgyz companies have been sanctioned.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.