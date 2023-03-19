Four Ukrainian servicemen killed in unknown incident at training center

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian military training center located in the Desna village, Chernihiv Oblast, reported on March 19 that as a result of an “extraordinary incident” the day before, 4 Ukrainian servicemen were killed.

More specific details of the tragedy were not provided. According to the statement, the State Bureau of Investigation has launched an official investigation.

The military center in Desna trains soldiers for the country's Ground Forces.The settlement, where the training center located, was previously attacked by Russia several times.

On May 17, 2022, as a result of Russia’s massive rocket attack, 87 people were killed in the village.