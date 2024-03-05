Illia Ponomarenko's memoir on early days of full-scale invasion to be released on May 7

This audio is created with AI assistance

The memoir of former Kyiv Independent war reporter Illia Ponomarenko on the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion is set to be released on May 7.

"I Will Show You How It Was," which is now available for pre-order, details Ponomarenko's on-the-ground perspective as Russian forces drew closer to Kyiv in February and March of 2022.

Ponomarenko worked with the Kyiv Independent before and immediately after the start of the all-out war, covering Ukraine's military and defense.

Reporting from the brink of Russian occupation, Ponomarenko's eyewitness account shows how Ukraine fought back against the odds while exposing Russia's hypocritical case for the war.