Illia Ponomarenko's memoir on early days of full-scale invasion to be released on May 7

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 5, 2024 7:49 PM 1 min read
The cover of Illia Ponomarenko's new book "I Will Show You How It Was." (Bloomsbury)
The memoir of former Kyiv Independent war reporter Illia Ponomarenko on the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion is set to be released on May 7.

"I Will Show You How It Was," which is now available for pre-order, details Ponomarenko's on-the-ground perspective as Russian forces drew closer to Kyiv in February and March of 2022.

Ponomarenko worked with the Kyiv Independent before and immediately after the start of the all-out war, covering Ukraine's military and defense.

Reporting from the brink of Russian occupation, Ponomarenko's eyewitness account shows how Ukraine fought back against the odds while exposing Russia's hypocritical case for the war.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:00 PM

Media: Russian helicopter destroyed on Sergey Kotov vessel.

In a conversation allegedly intercepted by Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), a Russian commander claimed that the Russian patrol ship Sergey Kotov, reportedly destroyed near occupied Crimea on March 5, had a helicopter on board.
12:44 PM

Macron to discuss ammunition for Ukraine during Prague visit.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Prague on March 5 to meet Czech President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala and discuss plans to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside of Europe, among other topics, Czech Television reported.
