News Feed, Armenia, Russia, Nikol Pashinyan, Moscow
Edit post

Former Armenian defense minister briefly detained in Moscow

by Martin Fornusek December 30, 2024 6:10 PM 1 min read
Armenia's former defense minister, Major General Arshak Karapetyan, during talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 11, 2021. (Mil.ru/Wikiepdia)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Armenia's former defense minister, Major General Arshak Karapetyan, was detained in Moscow on Dec. 29 and later released, the Armenian Interior Ministry confirmed for the Novosti-Armenia news agency.

Karapetyan was detained at Armenia's request and was subsequently released from custody on bail, the Russian state-news agency TASS reported.

The Armenian government previously placed the former defense minister on the international wanted list for "participation in illegal business activity," abuse of power, and abuse of official position.

Karapetyan served as Armenia's defense minister between August and November 2021 and as an advisor to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan from 2018 to 2021.

According to Pashinyan, the former minister was dismissed after reporting full control over the border on the morning of Nov. 14, 2021, even though Azerbaijani troops "invaded (Armenian) territory in several sections and even took up positions."

Karapetyan subsequently launched an opposition political group called the All-Armenian Front, advocating for closer ties with Russia and Iran.

Relations between Yerevan and Moscow, traditionally close military allies, have deteriorated after Russian peacekeepers did not prevent the Azerbaijani 2023 offensive that led to Baku's capture of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Armenia uncovers alleged coup plot with Russian trace
Yerevan on Sept. 18 accused five Armenian citizens and two former residents of Nagorno-Karabakh of undergoing military training in Russia in order to stage an armed coup in Armenia.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

11:59 PM

Ukraine to appoint first Military Ombudsman, Zelensky says.

"Together with the new commissioner, the human rights community, and the Ministry of Defense, we will draft a corresponding bill on the Military Ombudsman and establish the institutional framework for its operation," Zelensky said on Dec. 29.
10:37 PM

16-year-old arrested in Russia over anti-government school poster.

The child, who the Kyiv Independent has chosen not to identify, allegedly put up posters titled "Heroes of Russia" with photos of Denis Kapustin and Aleksiy Levkin on Dec. 26. Kapustin and Levkin are fighters in the Russian Volunteer Corps, a militant group established by Kapustin who has fought alongside Ukraine and opposes the rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
9:01 PM

Latvia to provide over 1,000 drones to Ukraine.

Latvia will transfer over 1,000 "combat drones of various types" to Ukraine through the international drone coalition, the country's Defense Minister Andris Spruds announced on social media on Dec. 28.
MORE NEWS

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.