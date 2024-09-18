The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Armenia, Armenia-Russia relations, Russia, South Caucasus
Edit post

Armenia uncovers alleged coup plot with Russian traces

by Martin Fornusek September 18, 2024 5:09 PM 2 min read
A general view from the city center on Feb. 3, 2022, in Yerevan, Armenia. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Ali Balikci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Yerevan on Sept. 18 accused five Armenian citizens and two former residents of Nagorno-Karabakh of undergoing military training in Russia in order to stage an armed coup in Armenia.

Three suspects have been arrested, while four are still at large, the Armenian Investigative Committee said. The identity of the suspects was not revealed.

While the committee did not implicate Russian authorities in the alleged plot, the news comes amid already strained Moscow-Yerevan ties.

The suspects were offered a three-month military training on Russian territory for a monthly payment of 220,000 rubles ($2,400). The plans were carried out in cooperation "with other persons whose identity is yet to be determined," according to the statement.

The alleged plotters were to acquaint themselves with "new heavy weapons and learn the skills of their use" as part of their training, the committee said.

The suspects then recruited other persons – fellow Armenians and Nagorno-Karabakh former residents – to join the alleged plot and also undergo training in Russia, according to the statement.

This was meant to prepare the recruits to "return to Armenia and remove the current government," the committee added.

Some of the recruits allegedly refused to participate in the training and returned to Armenia, the committee said, adding that an intervention of Armenian law enforcement agencies thwarted the plot.

The committee did not specify any political or other affiliations of the alleged plotters, saying that the investigation is ongoing. The authorities are now seeking to identify the remaining accomplices.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashiynan's government previously accused the country's military of plotting a coup in 2021, months after the unsuccessful war with Azerbaijan in 2020.

The prime minister has taken an increasingly pro-Western foreign policy direction as the ties with Moscow, the country's traditional ally, soured when Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh did not prevent last year's Azerbaijani offensive.

Over 100,000 ethnic Armenians have fled Nagorno-Karabakh in a mass exodus after Azerbaijan seized the region in a lightning military offensive in September 2023.

The war sparked mass protests against Pashiynan. Yerevan has been backing the unrecognized republic since its conception in the early 1990s, despite Nagorno-Karabakh being internationally recognized as Azerbaijani sovereign territory.

Explainer: Why Armenia-Russia relations continue to deteriorate
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moscow appears to have learned to live with increasingly hostile relations with the West. Thousands of kilometers east of Ukraine, however, relations with one country in the South Caucasus have become increasingly cold, in the aftermath of…
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:09 AM  (Updated: )

Ukrainian boxer Usyk detained at Krakow airport.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced shortly after midnight on Sept. 18 that Usyk had been released following the intervention of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry. "I was outraged by this treatment of our citizen and champion," Zelensky said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.