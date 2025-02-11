Foreign Ministry denounces corruption allegations made by Tucker Carlson

This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi denied corruption allegations by far-right American commentator Tucker Carlson in a social media post on Feb. 11.

Carlson had earlier claimed that U.S. weapons sent to Ukraine are resold on the black market, accusing the Ukrainian military of selling arms "to drug cartels." Carlson provided no evidence to support his allegations.

Tykhyi decried Carlson's claims in a post on X.

"This is a lie," the spokesperson said.

Multiple U.S. inspections have never revealed the exploitation of military aid provided to Ukraine, Tykhyi added.

"Every piece of military equipment delivered to Ukraine is tracked. All supplied weapons are monitored by independent mechanisms."

Tucker Carlson has previously repeated the Kremlin's talking points, and infamously interviewed both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in 2024. President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed Carlson for spreading Russian propaganda on Feb. 4.

Carlson, a far-right media personality, is also a close ally of U.S. Presidend Donald Trump, whose return to the White House marks a shift in U.S. policy towards Russia and Ukraine.

Other Trump allies have been scrutinized for their connections to Russia. Kash Patel, Trump's nominee to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), received $25,000 in 2024 from a film company run by pro-Kremlin filmmaker Igor Lopatonok.