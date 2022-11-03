Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Foreign Ministry denies Putin's statement about Ukraine's new obligations regarding grain deal

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 3, 2022 2:08 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has not taken on any new obligations beyond those already existing in the U.N.-backed grain agreement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Nov. 3.

Dictator Vladimir Putin said Ukraine provided "guarantees" of not using the grain corridor for military purposes, but Ukraine "has never endangered the grain route" in the first place, Nikolenko said.

"Ukraine did not take on any new obligations that would go beyond those already existing in the grain agreement," Nikolenko.

Moscow returned to the Black Sea Grain Initiative due to the active diplomacy of U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who "found the words that Putin understood," the spokesman said. "It was a position of strength, not concessions," he added.

The Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Nov. 3 that the decision to resume the grain deal does not mean that Moscow is ready to extend it; the topic is yet to be discussed. The deal is set to expire in late November.

On Nov. 2, Russia announced it would continue its participation in the deal that allows grain shipments from Ukraine via the Black Sea.

The day before, Putin told Erdogan that his country would only return to the grain agreement in case an investigation of the Sevastopol attack is conducted, and Ukraine gives "real guarantees" of not using the grain corridor for military purposes.

On Oct. 29, Russia said it was suspending its participation in the grain deal due to an alleged drone attack on Russian warships in the occupied Crimean port of Sevastopol. Russia blamed the Ukrainian military for using the "grain corridor" to conduct the strike.

Explainer: What’s up with the ‘grain deal’ and Russia?
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.